Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum

The pandemic is making an already bad situation in Brazil’s slums worse as record unemployment and a recession mean those who were already facing poverty are growing increasingly desperate.

Yet, an activist in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas is ensuring that hundreds of children still get a Christmas.

Adriano da Silva found a unique opportunity during the COVID lockdowns as he trained local guides from the Babilonia slum to show local hikers safely through the slum to find hidden trails.

Now Adriano is helping Santa Claus find his way to Babilonia, giving 200 children a chance to celebrate Christmas.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

