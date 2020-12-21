-
Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum - 11 mins ago
-
UK travellers and goods banned as countries fear spread of new strain - 17 mins ago
-
Britain holds crisis meeting over travel ban - 18 mins ago
-
Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday - 18 mins ago
-
Brazilian president plays down pandemic, despite record new cases - 19 mins ago
-
US agrees $900 bn coronavirus aid package - 21 mins ago
-
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths - 37 mins ago
-
Charities turn to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations - about 1 hour ago
-
Ten years on from the Arab Spring, injured Tunisians neglected - about 1 hour ago
-
Iraq’s alcohol shops bombed, minority groups want more security - about 1 hour ago
Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum
The pandemic is making an already bad situation in Brazil’s slums worse as record unemployment and a recession mean those who were already facing poverty are growing increasingly desperate.
Yet, an activist in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas is ensuring that hundreds of children still get a Christmas.
Adriano da Silva found a unique opportunity during the COVID lockdowns as he trained local guides from the Babilonia slum to show local hikers safely through the slum to find hidden trails.
Now Adriano is helping Santa Claus find his way to Babilonia, giving 200 children a chance to celebrate Christmas.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #BabilôniaFavela #FavelaTourism