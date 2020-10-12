Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry

Brazil is the world’s third largest food producer – but new data has revealed that more than 10 million Brazilians are going hungry.

And as the coronavirus pandemic plunges more people into poverty, that number is set to rise.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports.

