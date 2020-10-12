-
Nagorno-Karabakh: Did civilian deaths dash hopes for a ceasefire? | DW News - 3 hours ago
-
Paraguay River under severe climate threat - 4 hours ago
-
Cyprus officials caught helping criminals get EU citizenship - 4 hours ago
-
LIVE: Lavrov and Armenian FM Mnatsakanyan hold presser after talks in Moscow - 4 hours ago
-
Russia: Truce “not fully followed” in Nagorno-Karabakh – Lavrov - 4 hours ago
-
COVID-19 crisis fuels Pakistan inflation, poverty - 4 hours ago
-
French PM Castex doesn’t rule out local lockdowns, as Covid-19 cases spike - 5 hours ago
-
Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry - 5 hours ago
-
“More islands of the Cyclades will be interconnected in the future” - 5 hours ago
-
India gang rape of Dalit woman calls caste system into question | DW News - 5 hours ago
Brazil food insecurity: 10 million people are going hungry
Brazil is the world’s third largest food producer – but new data has revealed that more than 10 million Brazilians are going hungry.
And as the coronavirus pandemic plunges more people into poverty, that number is set to rise.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Brazil #BrazilPoverty #BrazilHunger