-
South Korea: New COVID-19 cases drop since December record high - 29 mins ago
-
US Senate takes up Biden’s top cabinet selections - about 1 hour ago
-
Pakistan vax: Two vaccines approved, mass trials for CanSinoBio | DW News - about 1 hour ago
-
Origami doves adorn Washington Cathedral as it tolls its bell 400 times for COVID victims - about 1 hour ago
-
Tunisia: Tear gas flies as protests continue in Tunis for fifth consecutive night - about 1 hour ago
-
Live MEPs debate inauguration of Joe Biden and US political situation in light of Capitol attack - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden inauguration: A ceremony unlike any other amid a pandemic, unrest - about 1 hour ago
-
In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration without mentioning Biden - about 1 hour ago
-
Brazil: Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in Sao Paulo retirement home - about 1 hour ago
-
Biden inauguration: Trump to leave White House for Florida before ceremony - about 1 hour ago
Brazil: Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in Sao Paulo retirement home
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A retirement home in Sao Paulo began a mass vaccination campaign for elderly people against COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Images taken inside the care facility show retirees receiving a vaccine dose, later flashing their vaccination cards and getting applauded by nursing staff.
“I can say I feel reborn after the immunisation with this vaccine. I’m so happy and thankful,” a 76-year-old retiree said after receiving her dose.
An estimated 15,000 elderly people are among the selected group priority for the beginning of the mass vaccination in Brazil.
The vaccines used in Sao Paulo are the CoronaVac and the AstraZeneca which were both approved by local regulator Anvisa.
*SOUNDBITE*
SOT, Edelina, Retiree (Portuguese): “I can say I feel reborn after the immunisation with this vaccine. I’m so happy and thankful.”
#Brazil #SaoPaulo #COVID19vaccination #COVID19 #coronavirus
Video ID: 20210120-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210120-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly