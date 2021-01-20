Brazil: Mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins in Sao Paulo retirement home

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A retirement home in Sao Paulo began a mass vaccination campaign for elderly people against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Images taken inside the care facility show retirees receiving a vaccine dose, later flashing their vaccination cards and getting applauded by nursing staff.

“I can say I feel reborn after the immunisation with this vaccine. I’m so happy and thankful,” a 76-year-old retiree said after receiving her dose.

An estimated 15,000 elderly people are among the selected group priority for the beginning of the mass vaccination in Brazil.

The vaccines used in Sao Paulo are the CoronaVac and the AstraZeneca which were both approved by local regulator Anvisa.

*SOUNDBITE*

SOT, Edelina, Retiree (Portuguese): “I can say I feel reborn after the immunisation with this vaccine. I’m so happy and thankful.”

#Brazil #SaoPaulo #COVID19vaccination #COVID19 #coronavirus

Video ID: 20210120-012

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210120-012

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly