Brazil municipal elections: Centrists win big in two main cities

Brazil’s municipal elections may well have set the stage for what could happen in 2022 when right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro seeks a second term.

For the first time in the last two years, voters chose moderates promising to improve services and quality of life over candidates representing extremes.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew reports from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

