LIVE: Space X Cargo Dragon departs from the ISS: undocking - 4 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan: Japarov wins landslide victory in presidential election - 4 hours ago
Israel: Second dose COVID jab roll-out underway at Petach Tikva hospital - 4 hours ago
Kazakhstan: Ruling party Nur Otan set for general election win - 4 hours ago
Germany: Bitcoin plunges after hitting record highs - 4 hours ago
Germany: Hotel engulfed in flames in Berlin’s Muggelheim - 6 hours ago
Brazil private clinics start ordering jabs as federal government yet to present national strategy - 6 hours ago
US Democrats move forward with second impeachment of President Trump | DW News - 6 hours ago
Indonesia navy divers hunt for crashed plane’s black boxes - 7 hours ago
The Arab Spring, 10 years on: Tunisia still facing economic, political challenges - 7 hours ago
Brazil private clinics start ordering jabs as federal government yet to present national strategy
Brazil’s health ministry has yet to deliver details of its national vaccination plan. The central government has tasked state governors, research institutes, and private clinics with acquiring the jabs. Our International correspondent Anelise Borges is in Rio de Janeiro.
