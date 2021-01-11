Brazil private clinics start ordering jabs as federal government yet to present national strategy

Brazil’s health ministry has yet to deliver details of its national vaccination plan. The central government has tasked state governors, research institutes, and private clinics with acquiring the jabs. Our International correspondent Anelise Borges is in Rio de Janeiro.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2021/01/11/brazil-private-clinics-start-ordering-jabs-as-federal-government-yet-to-present-national-s

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#GoodMorningEurope