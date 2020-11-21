Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Furious protesters rallied outside the supermarket where a Black man was recently beaten to death by security guards in Porto Alegre on Friday.

Demonstrators could be seen chanting and tipping over a sign outside the Carrefour branch where an alleged altercation between 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas and a cashier ended in a fatal beating on Thursday night.

Riot police used stun grenades to disperse protesters at the scene, some of whom could be seen hurling projectiles.

The French chain’s Brazilian unit has already announced that it was severing ties with the security firm that employed the two guards, who were captured beating the man to death in footage that sparked outrage when it went viral on social media, while it has also temporarily closed the shop and suspended its manager.

One of the two guards, who have both been arrested, was reportedly an off-duty military police officer.

The incident has sparked protests across Brazil, including in Sao Paulo where another Carrefour outlet was vandalised.

