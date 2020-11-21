-
Haiti: Police officers burn govt cars in protest over pay in Port-au-Prince - 29 mins ago
-
Our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War review! – BBC The Social - 29 mins ago
-
USA: Trump campaign makes legal objections as Milwaukee County starts recount - 31 mins ago
-
Uganda’s Bobi Wine released, 37 dead in protests over his arrest - 31 mins ago
-
Argentina: Nurses rally for better wages amid pandemic in Buenos Aires - 35 mins ago
-
Protesters vandalise Sao Paulo Carrefour store after Black man killed by chain”s security guards - 47 mins ago
-
Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards - 51 mins ago
-
Coronavirus pandemic, economic crisis set to dominate Saudi-hosted G20 summit - 54 mins ago
-
USA: Suspect still at large after 8 injured in shopping centre shooting near Milwaukee - 57 mins ago
-
USA: Mural celebrating Ruth Bader Ginsburg graces Manhattan building - about 1 hour ago
Brazil: Protesters rally outside Carrefour store where Black man was killed by security guards
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Furious protesters rallied outside the supermarket where a Black man was recently beaten to death by security guards in Porto Alegre on Friday.
Demonstrators could be seen chanting and tipping over a sign outside the Carrefour branch where an alleged altercation between 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas and a cashier ended in a fatal beating on Thursday night.
Riot police used stun grenades to disperse protesters at the scene, some of whom could be seen hurling projectiles.
The French chain’s Brazilian unit has already announced that it was severing ties with the security firm that employed the two guards, who were captured beating the man to death in footage that sparked outrage when it went viral on social media, while it has also temporarily closed the shop and suspended its manager.
One of the two guards, who have both been arrested, was reportedly an off-duty military police officer.
The incident has sparked protests across Brazil, including in Sao Paulo where another Carrefour outlet was vandalised.
Video ID: 20201121-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201121-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly