Brazil: Rio de Janeiro beaches packed despite surge in COVID cases

Copacabana and Ipanema beaches were seen packed with people, with social distancing seemed to be largely ignored, despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Rio de Janeiro, Sunday.

Beachgoers were seen swimming, basking in the sun, and playing beach sports.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Brazil has registered 7,733,746 cases of the coronavirus with 196,018 deaths with the disease. The State of Rio de Janeiro has registered 436,000 cases with 25,608 deaths.

