Brazil: Rio residents watch New Year’s Eve fireworks from crowded beach despite pandemic
Residents of Rio de Janeiro came out in numbers on Friday to gather and celebrate New Years Eve, watching fireworks from the crowded Copacabana beach.
“They said there would be no businesses opened, bars would be closed, restaurants would not be opened. But I see crowds here, those are big contradictions,” said Evandro, a local resident, as bars and restaurants remained open on the beach.
Earlier this week, city authorities annoucned that police would be closing access to the Copacabana beach and its surrounding for the New Year’s Eve celebration, which did not prevent smaller crowds than usual from gathering in the area for the celebrations.
*SOUNDBITES*
SOT, Evandro, Rio de Janeiro resident (Portuguese): “They said there would be no businesses opened, bars would be closed, restaurants would not be opened. But I see crowds here, those are big contradictions. The access tunnel is closed, so all the people that would [normally] come every year can’t come.”
SOT, Gustavo, Rio de Janeiro resident (Portuguese): “This is probably the emptiest New Years eve that Copacabana will have. It’s shocking but good to see people are respecting others, so there is a little bit of hope.”
SOT, Sheila, Doctor (Portuguese): “We have a federal government that doesn’t seem too worried with immunisation and us Brazilians we are seeing the world has begun vaccination in Europe and various other countries in South America like Argentina, Chile, Paraguay. Planning is far behind here, we lack needles, injections, there is a lack of planning.”
