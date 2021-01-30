-
France: Fresh protest against Global Security Bill hits streets of Paris - 5 hours ago
-
EU to block vaccine exports amid AstraZeneca delivery spat | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Copa Libertadores final: No fans allowed in to watch at Maracana - 5 hours ago
-
Nigeria gas flaring: Government plans to pass bill to tackle issue - 5 hours ago
-
Chile uses copper to fight coronavirus - 5 hours ago
-
Afghanistan violence: Increased attacks prompt new wave of refugees - 5 hours ago
-
Protests against new abortion law continue across Poland - 5 hours ago
-
Ecuador: Venezuelan migrants remain stranded at Peru border - 5 hours ago
-
USA: Oakland airport sells COVID test kits in vending machines - 5 hours ago
-
Brazil: Santos brace for Copa Libertadores clash against Palmeiras - 5 hours ago
Brazil: Santos brace for Copa Libertadores clash against Palmeiras
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Santos players trained ahead of their Saturday Copa Libertadores clash against Palmeiras in Rio on Friday.
“Tomorrow it will be different, a balanced game, decided on details, and whoever makes fewer mistakes wins the title,” said Santos midfielder Allison in a pre-match press briefing.
It’s the third time the Copa Libertadores final sees two Brazilian squads.
—
SOT, Cuca, Santos manager (Portuguese): “The strategies that we are considering come from the fact that we don’t even know if it will be a 90-minute game, maybe more, tomorrow maybe there will be extreme heat like today, so maybe the game will be decided at the beginning, or maybe at the end. If our four attackers start from the beginning and create situations, that will decide the game.”
SOT, Allison, Santos midfielder (Portuguese): “Santos and Palmeiras each decided on championships and they reached the final, so tomorrow it will be different, a balanced game, decided on details, and whoever makes fewer mistakes wins the title.”
#Brazil #RiodeJaneiro #Rio #Santos #Palmeiras #CopaLibertadores
Video ID: 20210130-001
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210130-001
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly