Brazil: Santos brace for Copa Libertadores clash against Palmeiras

Santos players trained ahead of their Saturday Copa Libertadores clash against Palmeiras in Rio on Friday.

“Tomorrow it will be different, a balanced game, decided on details, and whoever makes fewer mistakes wins the title,” said Santos midfielder Allison in a pre-match press briefing.

It’s the third time the Copa Libertadores final sees two Brazilian squads.

SOT, Cuca, Santos manager (Portuguese): “The strategies that we are considering come from the fact that we don’t even know if it will be a 90-minute game, maybe more, tomorrow maybe there will be extreme heat like today, so maybe the game will be decided at the beginning, or maybe at the end. If our four attackers start from the beginning and create situations, that will decide the game.”

SOT, Allison, Santos midfielder (Portuguese): “Santos and Palmeiras each decided on championships and they reached the final, so tomorrow it will be different, a balanced game, decided on details, and whoever makes fewer mistakes wins the title.”

