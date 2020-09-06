Brazil: Sao Paulo motorcade rallies in support of “Operation Car Wash”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A group of protesters organised a motorcade in defence of ‘Operation Car Wash’ in Sao Paulo on Sunday, rallying to support the continued operation against corruption in Brazil.

The motorcade started in front of Sao Paulo’s Paulo Machado de Carvalho Stadium, with vehicles carrying banners and Brazilian flags subsequently moving along several streets and avenues of the city as they honked their horns.

“They want to destroy it, the current government wants to destroy Operation Car Wash,” said protester Silvia.

“For us, a politician is neither an authority nor a celebrity. He or she is a public servant and must therefore always be held accountable,” said protester Renato.

‘Operation Car Wash’ is a long-running corruption investigation launched in 2014. It has put many business leaders and politicians in prison for corruption charges, including former President Luiz Inacio ‘Lula’ da Silva.

In June 2019 leaked messages from the investigation caused an outcry in Brazil after they revealed alleged collusion between then judge Sergio Moro, who later became Justice Minister, and prosecutors during the corruption investigations, including the Lula case.

Lula was later released from prison pending the exhaustion of his appeals in November 2019.

