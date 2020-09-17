Brazil: Schools reopen in Rio de Janeiro amid legal disputes

Schools in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have reopened, but nobody knows how long they will stay open.

Legal disputes between mayors, governors and trade unions have left students and teachers in limbo.

Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #Brazil