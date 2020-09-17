-
Brazil: Schools reopen in Rio de Janeiro amid legal disputes
Schools in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have reopened, but nobody knows how long they will stay open.
Legal disputes between mayors, governors and trade unions have left students and teachers in limbo.
Al Jazeera’s Monica Yanakiew has more.
