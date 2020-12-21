Brazilian president plays down pandemic, despite record new cases

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has again downplayed the risks of Covid-19, stating he believes the pandemic is coming to an end, and announcing vaccines would be free, but not compulsory. Brazil on Saturday registered more than 50,000 new cases, with more 186,000 dying since the pandemic started.

