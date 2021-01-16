Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus

In Brazil, the military has brought much-needed oxygen to hospitals treating coronavirus patients in Amazonas state.

Average daily cases in Brazil are up by 44 per cent in the past two weeks as two new variants of the virus spread rapidly.

Al Jazeera’s Victoria Gatenby reports.

