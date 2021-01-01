Share
Brexit becomes reality as Britain leaves its 48-year partnership with Europe

8 hours ago

Britain on Thursday finally severed its turbulent half-century partnership with Europe, quitting the EU single market and customs union to go its own way four-and-a-half years after its shock vote to leave the bloc.

