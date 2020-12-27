-
‘We will die’: Hundreds of refugees freezing in Bosnia camp - 36 mins ago
Niger holds historic elections despite jihadist violence - 55 mins ago
Voters go to the polls in troubled Central African Republic - 57 mins ago
Nashville explosion: Officials investigating more than 500 leads - about 1 hour ago
Europe launches Covid-19 vaccination programme in bid to leave pandemic behind - about 1 hour ago
Social media Staff of Rome’s hospital speak to press after getting vaccinated against COVID-19 - 2 hours ago
EU kicks off mass COVID vaccination campaign - 2 hours ago
Brexit: Boris Johnson vows to focus on ‘levelling up country’ 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC - 3 hours ago
Like Nowhere Else - 3 hours ago
‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls - 3 hours ago
Top stories this morning 0:00
The prime minister has vowed to focus on “levelling up the country” and “spreading opportunity”, after securing the post-Brexit trade deal this week.
It’s Sunday 27 December 2020. Get the latest news, sport, business and weather from the BBC’s Breakfast team live on iPlayer daily from 6am.
BBC Breakfast | BBC News | BBC
