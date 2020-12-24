-
Brexit: Concerns over economic fallout in the Netherlands
Companies in the Netherlands are concerned about the financial fallout of a hard Brexit.
It will cost the Dutch economy an estimated 17.5 billion euros ($21bn) in lost exports, and around 70,000 jobs.
And there are fears delays at ports could become even longer.
Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Rotterdam.
