-
Brexit: EU offer ‘unacceptable’ as trade talks continue 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC
Post-Brexit trade talks have entered their final day with negotiations continuing into the night in a last-ditch effort to make a breakthrough.
Both sides have warned they are unlikely to reach an agreement.
The terms offered by the European Union continue to be “unacceptable” to the UK, according to a government source.
Boris Johnson is expected to speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later – they agreed on the Sunday deadline earlier this week.
The source said: “The prime minister will leave no stone unturned in this process, but he is absolutely clear: any agreement must be fair and respect the fundamental position that the UK will be a sovereign nation in three weeks’ time.”
It's Sunday 13 December 2020.
