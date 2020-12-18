-
Brexit negotiations: Trade talks are at a ‘moment of truth’, EU’s Barnier says
The European Union said on Friday there were just hours left to strike a #Brexit trade deal while Britain called on the bloc to see sense as the two sides race to prevent a turbulent finale to the Brexit #crisis at the end of the month. FRANCE 24’s Dave Keating tells us more.
