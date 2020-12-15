Brexit talks: MEPs fear EU parliament won’t have time to ratify any deal by January 1

With just over two weeks to go before the transition period comes to an end,

MEPs have expressed concern that should a post-Brexit trade deal be reached, there will be little time for scrutiny from the European Parliament.

Members fear they could be asked to rubber-stamp a deal at the last minute, in order to avoid the chaos of a no-deal scenario on January 1.

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

#EuronewsLive

#GoodMorningEurope