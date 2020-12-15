Share
Brexit talks: MEPs fear EU parliament won’t have time to ratify any deal by January 1

3 hours ago

With just over two weeks to go before the transition period comes to an end,
MEPs have expressed concern that should a post-Brexit trade deal be reached, there will be little time for scrutiny from the European Parliament.
Members fear they could be asked to rubber-stamp a deal at the last minute, in order to avoid the chaos of a no-deal scenario on January 1.

