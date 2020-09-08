Brexit talks resume: Negotations to restart in London amid spiralling tensions

-
Britain went into Tuesday’s fresh round of Brexit trade talks with a warning to the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave without an agreement as both sides bickered over rules governing nearly $1 trillion in commerce. France 24 Benedicte Paviot tells us more.
