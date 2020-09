Brexit talks resume: UK government admits that it may break international law

Britain headed into a fresh round of Brexit trade talks on September 8 acknowledging it could break international law but only in a “limited way” after reports it may undercut its divorce treaty with the European Union. France 24 Benedicte Paviot tells us more.

