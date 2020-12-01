Britain and France step up border controls ahead of Brexit

The UK and France will step up joint border controls as part of efforts to reduce illegal immigration ahead of Britain’s exit from the EU. The number of migrants trying to cross to the UK has reportedly increased this year to 8000, in part due to Brexit.

