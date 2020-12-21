-
Brazil COVID-19: Bringing Christmas into a Rio slum - 11 mins ago
UK travellers and goods banned as countries fear spread of new strain - 17 mins ago
Britain holds crisis meeting over travel ban - 18 mins ago
Europe set to approve Pfizer vaccine, with rollout from Sunday - 19 mins ago
Brazilian president plays down pandemic, despite record new cases - 19 mins ago
US agrees $900 bn coronavirus aid package - 21 mins ago
Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths - 37 mins ago
Charities turn to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency donations - about 1 hour ago
Ten years on from the Arab Spring, injured Tunisians neglected - about 1 hour ago
Iraq’s alcohol shops bombed, minority groups want more security - about 1 hour ago
Britain holds crisis meeting over travel ban
British lawmakers, in recess since Thursday, are calling for parliament to be recalled amid the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, and the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus that led many countries on Sunday to shut their borders to the UK. FRANCE 24’s correspondent Benedicte Paviot explains the latest.
