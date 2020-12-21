Britain holds crisis meeting over travel ban

British lawmakers, in recess since Thursday, are calling for parliament to be recalled amid the prospect of a no-deal Brexit, and the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus that led many countries on Sunday to shut their borders to the UK. FRANCE 24’s correspondent Benedicte Paviot explains the latest.

