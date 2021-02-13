Share
British human rights lawyer elected as new ICC prosecutor

2 days ago

A British human rights lawyer has been elected as the new prosecutor for the International Criminal Court.
Karim Khan will serve a nine-year term once he takes over from Fatou Bensouda in June.
Al Jazeera’s Diplomatic Editor James Bays has more from the United Nations.
