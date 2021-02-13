British human rights lawyer elected as new ICC prosecutor

A British human rights lawyer has been elected as the new prosecutor for the International Criminal Court.

Karim Khan will serve a nine-year term once he takes over from Fatou Bensouda in June.

Al Jazeera’s Diplomatic Editor James Bays has more from the United Nations.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #UnitedNations #KarimKhan