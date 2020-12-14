British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

John Le Carré, the British spy-turned-novelist best known for the Cold War thrillers Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Spy Who Came In From The Cold has died at age 89 of pneumonia.

He worked for Britain’s intelligence service before turning his hand to spy novels, which helped define the genre and shed light on the rivalry between the United States and the Soviet Union.

Le Carre wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years, selling some 60 million books worldwide.

Al Jazeera’s Joao da Silva reports.

