Bulgaria: Thousands demand PM to resign at Independence Day protest

Thousands of protesters rallied in Sofia on Bulgaria’s Independence Day on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the government of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov. Demonstrators could be seen waving Bulgarian flags and flashlights, as well as chanting anti-government slogans and scuffling with police. PM Borissov offered constitutional reforms in response to demonstrations which began in July. Protesters rejected his proposal saying it was put forward to keep him in power. Fresh elections were scheduled for March 2021 but the opposition wants the poll to take place in the coming weeks.

