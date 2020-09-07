Businesses fret, pound drops on no-deal Brexit fears

Brexit is back in a big way – as Boris Johnson ratchets up the pressure over a trade deal with the EU, businesses are once again preparing for the possibility of a no-deal Brexit. The pound sterling has dropped as currency traders brace for a busy few weeks. Also in the show – Samsung clinches a major 5G contract in the US, and a high-tech face mask is showcased at the IFA electronics fair in Berlin.

