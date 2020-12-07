California orders second lockdown amid COVID-19 US spike

The US state of California has imposed a second, strict lockdown as coronavirus cases across the region and country surge while The Food and Drug Administration is set to review new vaccines this week.

With hospitals running out of beds, about half the people in California have been ordered to stay home.

The news comes as President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was reportedly hospitalised on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.

