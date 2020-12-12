California plans to be carbon neutral by 2045

While the Trump administration was busy rolling back dozens of policies on climate change, individual states promised to keep up the fight.

For California, the effects of global warming are already all too real.

So it is working hard to reverse the trends.

It has introduced policies to help it reach targets set by the Paris climate agreement.

And the governor has ambitious goals for a zero-carbon future.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds has more.

