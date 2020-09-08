-
LIVE: Assange extradition trial continues in London: stakeout - about 1 hour ago
-
Trump reverses Obama bid to prevent racism in US housing - about 1 hour ago
-
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi launches election campaign - about 1 hour ago
-
-
‘The regime is in agony’: Belarus opposition leader slams Lukashenko - 2 hours ago
-
Belarus crackdown: Opposition activist resists effort to deport her to Ukraine - 2 hours ago
-
HIGHLIGHT: Unsanctioned protest in support of Maria Kolesnikova takes place in Minsk - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit talks resume: UK government admits that it may break international law - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit talks resume: Fishing rights still proving a major sticking point in talks - 2 hours ago
-
Japan leadership contest: Campaigning begins in race to succeed PM Shinzo Abe - 2 hours ago
California wildfire: Blazes have consumed record 2 million acres this year
Three large wildfires continued to burn in California as a record-breaking heat wave lingered across large swaths of the western United States on Monday. France 24 Loic Pialat tells us more.
