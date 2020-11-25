Share
Calls to protect civilians in Tigray as Ethiopia’s ultimatum looms

12 hours ago

International pressure mounted Tuesday on Ethiopia’s warring parties to cease fighting and protect civilians in Tigray, where the army says it has encircled the capital ahead of a threatened bombardment.

