Grey Seal Cam • Best of British Wildlife 🦔 26.10.2020 🐿 BBC - 37 mins ago
Cameroon blames separatists for school massacre of children - 3 hours ago
Thailand: Thousands of protesters march to German embassy in Bangkok - 3 hours ago
Thailand: Protesters rally outside German embassy to demand probe into king’s activities - 3 hours ago
USA: Rival groups face off in DC as Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote nears - 3 hours ago
Turkey: Erdogan calls on Turks to boycott French goods - 3 hours ago
Angela Merkel is reportedly considering a nationwide ‘lockdown light’ in Germany - 3 hours ago
Germany: Government spokesperson describes Erdogan’s comments on Macron as “absolutely unacceptable” - 3 hours ago
Poland: Demonstrators block traffic in Warsaw over near-total abortion ban - 3 hours ago
Chile: Celebrations after constitutional referendum end with clashes in Valparaiso - 3 hours ago
Cameroon blames separatists for school massacre of children
In tonight’s edition: Cameroon’s government blames separatists for the killing of at least seven schoolchildren in its restive anglophone region. The attack has been described as a “terrorist act of unbearable cruelty and barbarity”. And Tanzanians head to the polls on Wednesday in an election set to be a test of President John Magufuli’s authoritarian style. And finally with a few days to go before Ivory Coast’s tense presidential election we bring you special coverage on the candidates running for office.
