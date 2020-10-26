Share
Cameroon blames separatists for school massacre of children

3 hours ago

In tonight’s edition: Cameroon’s government blames separatists for the killing of at least seven schoolchildren in its restive anglophone region. The attack has been described as a “terrorist act of unbearable cruelty and barbarity”. And Tanzanians head to the polls on Wednesday in an election set to be a test of President John Magufuli’s authoritarian style. And finally with a few days to go before Ivory Coast’s tense presidential election we bring you special coverage on the candidates running for office.

