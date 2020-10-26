-
Cameroon: Protest in Kumba after gunmen kill several children in school shooting
Dozens of locals gathered in the city of Kumba on Sunday, to rally against violence and condemn an attack on schoolchildren on Saturday which left at least eight dead and dozens injured.
According to witnesses, the attack took place in Mother Francisca International Bilingual Academy in the Fiango neighbourhood, when several armed men arrived on motorbikes with machetes and heavy weapons, entered the classrooms and began shooting.
At least eight children succumbed to injuries after being transferred to a local hospital, while several others got injured as some of them jumped from the second floor, trying to escape the attack. The children were between 12 and 14 years old.
The incident has been described as a terrorist attack by the government spokesperson. The Prime Minister convened an emergency security meeting and sent an intergovernmental delegation to the site.
The attack has been blamed on separatist militants, who are living in English-speaking North West and South-West regions of Cameroon.
The inhabitants of the two Anglophone areas are seeking independence for a region they call “Ambazonia”, as they claim to be marginalised by the country’s dominant French-speaking majority. Tensions between the Anglophone and Francophone regions escalated into violence in 2017, leading to more than 3,000 deaths and displacement of around half of million people on both sides.
