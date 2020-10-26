Can Wisconsin be the ‘tipping point’ in the 2020 US election?

When it comes to the US presidential election, the Great Lakes state of Wisconsin may become a political “tipping point”.

The traditionally Democratic state recently replaced a Republican Governor with a Democratic one.

Now, the Democrats hope to recapture a state that seems to be swinging their way.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Door County in Wisconsin.

