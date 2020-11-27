Canada: Homeless locals living in snow-covered tents due to financial repercussions of pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people who have lost their affordable housing due to the pandemic have been forced to move into tents in a homeless camp next to a busy street in Montreal as seen in footage filmed on Tuesday.

The camp, built at the end of summer, is now facing winter-related challenges, with tents almost completely covered with snow.

Nevertheless, homeless people living in the camp prefer their tents to hotel rooms designated by the authorities to host them.

“They’re still offering us only the hotel, which is two persons per room, where there’s no door in the washroom, and where a security agent can pass and come along the room all the time,” said one homeless man.

In the back of a caravan, they have set up a kitchen of sorts with armchairs, where people can line up to grab food or donate it.

Some members of the Montreal community have been very generous towards them.

“I have the chance to have a roof over my head, to have a house, and if some people don’t, and I can do something, just to help, bring clothing, bring some money, bring some food,” explained a local resident who had just donated winter clothing to the camp.

However, other people think the city will ban them from living in the camp soon.

“It’s a time bomb. You look at what’s happening right now. it’s only a matter of time that the city trucks come and clear the place because this is a park. By the law, they are not allowed to be there,” said Pierre Cote, Mayoral candidate for Trois-Rivieres.

Video ID: 20201126-049

Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly