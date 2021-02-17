Captain Sir Tom Moore: ‘An unimaginable legacy’, family says 🔴 @BBC News live – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

It’s Wednesday 17 February. Our top stories this morning 0:00

Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died with coronavirus earlier this month, has left “a legacy he could never have imagined”, his daughter has said.

The 100-year-old Army veteran, who raised almost £33m for NHS charities by walking laps of his garden, died in Bedford Hospital on 2 February.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said her father had been determined to beat the virus and continue raising funds.

“For him this was all about ‘tomorrow will be a good day’ and being hopeful.”

Capt Sir Tom had tested positive for Covid-19 the week before he was admitted to hospital.

His family said due to other medication he was receiving for pneumonia, he was unable to be vaccinated.

