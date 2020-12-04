CAR court rejects ex-president Bozize’s election candidacy

The former president of the Central African Republic has been barred from contesting elections in December.

Francois Bozize’s candidacy was invalidated by the Constitutional Court.

It ruled that Bozize did not satisfy the “good morality” requirement for candidates.

The former leader is accused of war crimes.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports.

