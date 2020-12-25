-
CAR elections: UN approves temporary redeployment of troops
Christmas festivities are mixed with security fears in Bangui as people look ahead to a tense election.
The United Nations Security Council has approved a “temporary deployment” of more troops to the Central African Republic ahead of Sunday’s elections.
Most opposition presidential candidates had already stopped campaigning because of security concerns.
They want the polls postponed, but the government says that is not an option.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from the capital, Bangui.
