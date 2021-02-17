CAR ‘militia leaders’ plead not guilty to war crimes at ICC trial

Two former “Anti-balaka” militia leaders from the Central African Republic have rejected all charges against them at an International Criminal Court (ICC) trial on Tuesday.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaissona, who prosecutors say was a senior leader of the group in 2013 and 2014 and Alfred Yekatom, also known as Rambo, pleaded not guilty to charges relating to attacks on Muslim civilians.

More than 1,400 victims are expected to take part in this trial.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from The Hague, the Netherlands.

