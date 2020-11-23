-
French security bill to curb filming of police sparks outrage | DW News - 19 mins ago
-
Scuffles at restriction protests in Germany - 27 mins ago
-
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results - 43 mins ago
-
USA: Police arrive at scene of San Jose church stabbing that killed two - 51 mins ago
-
Cashbee: Saving and investing in a few clicks - 52 mins ago
-
China: Alibaba CEO hails recovery at conference on tech industry efforts against COVID - about 1 hour ago
-
Afghanistan Conference 2020 kicks off in Geneva with ‘Sustainable peace buildings’ discussion - 2 hours ago
-
Unrest in Guatemala: Protesters set fire to Congress | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
We love this Series 12 supercut trailer 💖 #DoctorWhoDay @Doctor Who – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
US Presidential election: Swing states closer to certifying wins for Biden - 2 hours ago
Cashbee: Saving and investing in a few clicks
This week, we speak to Marc Tempelman, the co-founder and CEO of the fintech startup Cashbee. It’s set to help you manage your finances, save without even noticing it and even invest in long-term financial products.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en