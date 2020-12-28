‘Catastrophic’ humanitarian situation as snowstorm hits burnt-down Lipa camp

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A snowstorm has hit the burnt down ‘Lipa’ camp.

‘Lipa’ went up in flames on December 23.

Even before the fire NGOs were warning that living conditions would be unsuitable in winter.

The camp had initially been set up as temporary housing.

Now some 1,400 migrants are living in improvised tents in freezing temperatures, as authorities have failed to rehouse them.

