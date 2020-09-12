Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge

Recording a surge in Covid-19 cases, India is now trailing only the United States on the list of the world’s most coronavirus-affected countries. With a total of 4.65 million cases, India’s overcrowded cities, and the poor state of the country’s healthcare system is making it almost impossible for doctors and gravediggers alike to keep up with the raging pandemic. FRANCE 24 reports from New Dehli.

