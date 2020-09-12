-
Teargas fired at migrant protesters on Greek island of Lesbos - 44 mins ago
Historic Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Doha, Qatar | DW News - 48 mins ago
200912_NWSU_13158696_13158772_65000_144003_en - 50 mins ago
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge - about 1 hour ago
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted - about 1 hour ago
France: Tear gas flies, several detained at Paris Yellow Vest protest - about 1 hour ago
Germany: Kurdish groups hold march in Hamburg - 2 hours ago
Germany: Antifa rally against AfD meeting in Hoppegarten - 2 hours ago
Spain: Protesters burn Bourbon monarchy puppet on Catalonia Day - 2 hours ago
Greece: Antifa hold solidarity march for Moria in Athens - 2 hours ago
Cemeteries filled to brink in India as Covid-19 infections surge
Recording a surge in Covid-19 cases, India is now trailing only the United States on the list of the world’s most coronavirus-affected countries. With a total of 4.65 million cases, India’s overcrowded cities, and the poor state of the country’s healthcare system is making it almost impossible for doctors and gravediggers alike to keep up with the raging pandemic. FRANCE 24 reports from New Dehli.
