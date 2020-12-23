-
Martial artist breaks own record of most table tennis balls hit with nunchaku in 1 minute - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Drone footage captures lorries stranded in Kent despite easing of border restrictions - 5 hours ago
-
Central African Republic: tensions rising ahead of vote - 5 hours ago
-
Belgium: Trucks seen leaving Pfizer site as COVID jabs expected to be dispatched in EU - 5 hours ago
-
LIVE: Armenian opposition continues demonstrations in Yerevan - 5 hours ago
-
UK: Arsenal boss Arteta reflects on “painful” Carabao Cup exit after defeat by City - 5 hours ago
-
COVID-19 is now present on every continent | Coronavirus Update - 5 hours ago
-
Anti-Modi Kashmiri alliance wins majority of seats in local polls - 5 hours ago
-
People were shouting: “Death to Jews” in the street. - 5 hours ago
-
COVID Christmas in France - 5 hours ago
Central African Republic: tensions rising ahead of vote
Tensions are rising in the Central African Republic in the run-up to this weekend’s presidential polls. FRANCE 24’s correspondent Clement Di Roma says the city of Bangui is calm despite sporadic fighting, with UN peacekeepers saying the situation is largely under control.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en