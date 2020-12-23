Central African Republic: tensions rising ahead of vote

Tensions are rising in the Central African Republic in the run-up to this weekend’s presidential polls. FRANCE 24’s correspondent Clement Di Roma says the city of Bangui is calm despite sporadic fighting, with UN peacekeepers saying the situation is largely under control.

