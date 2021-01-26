-
Chaos as Indian farmers enter Delhi’s Red Fort, clash with police
Tens of thousands of Indian farmers have stormed the Mughal-era Red Fort complex in the national capital to demand the repeal of new farm laws, with the protest turning violent and resulting in at least one death.
A “tractor rally” called by the protesting farmers in New Delhi on Tuesday saw them clashing with police who fired tear gas and launched a baton-charge as the protesters broke barricades to march to the heart of the city amid Republic Day celebrations.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.
