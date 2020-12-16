Charlie Hebdo, Covid-19 Christmas and croaky frogs

IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, 16.12.2020: We take a look at how Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine, is covering today’s upcoming verdict of the terrorist attacks that killed 12 of its staff. We also look at how the Nigerian press is covering the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolboys. Finally, we discuss some loud frogs and some communicative kangaroos.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en