Charlie Hebdo, Covid-19 Christmas and croaky frogs
IN THE PRESS – Wednesday, 16.12.2020: We take a look at how Charlie Hebdo, the French satirical magazine, is covering today’s upcoming verdict of the terrorist attacks that killed 12 of its staff. We also look at how the Nigerian press is covering the kidnapping of hundreds of schoolboys. Finally, we discuss some loud frogs and some communicative kangaroos.
