Children orphaned by Ebola in DR Congo try to rebuild their lives

Six months ago, a major #Ebola outbreak came to an end in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. It claimed 2,287 lives and infected 3,470 people. It also left hundreds of orphaned #children in its wake. But with the help of NGOs, they’re trying to rebuild their lives. Our correspondents Clément Bonnerot and Juliette Dubois report from Butembo in North #Kivu.

