Chile: Celebrations after constitutional referendum end with clashes in Valparaiso
Celebrations after the overwhelming ‘Yes’ vote in a referendum to write a new constitution on Sunday, ended in clashes with police in the Chilean city of Valparaiso.
Footage shows police vehicles arriving at a square where dozens of residents were celebrating, and using water cannons to disperse them. Some can be seen throwing objects and insulting the police.
According to reports, around 10,000 people took to the streets to express their satisfaction with the results. The police went to the scene to disperse the crowd before the 11 PM (02.00 GMT) curfew implemented to control the increase of COVID-19.
After a 12-hour election day, 79.05 percent of voters supported a constitutional convention as the body in charge of drafting the new constitution, whose members will be elected by popular vote on April 11th of next year.
