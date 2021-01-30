Chile: Tear gas, water cannons deployed amid protests on death anniv. of football fan

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Police used tear gas and deployed water cannons to disperse protesters who had gathered in Chile capital Santiago on Friday to observe the first anniversary of the death of a football fan who had died a year ago after being reportedly run over by a police van.

Protesters had gathered on Baquedano Square (also known as Plaza Italia) a year after a fan of Colo-Colo football team Jorge Mora was killed after leaving a football stadium on January 28, 2020.

#Chile #Santiago #ColoColo #FootballFan #JorgeMora #SantiagoProtests #TearGas #WaterCannons

Video ID: 20210130-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210130-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly