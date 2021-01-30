-
Germany: Bundestag debates governments delivery of submarines and weapons to Turkey - 4 mins ago
-
Turkey: Ankara court adjourns Russian envoy Karlov killing trial ’til mid Feb’ - 8 mins ago
-
International: “Common goal to vaccinate world this year” – Spahn on COVID immunisation - 13 mins ago
-
Italy: President says new majority is likely amid government crisis - 27 mins ago
-
Things You Never Hear In A Science Documentary | Mock The Week – BBC - 37 mins ago
-
Switzerland: UN’s Pedersen laments lack of progress after latest round of Syrian talks - 39 mins ago
-
Lebanon: Tripoli municipality building left in ruins after night of unrest - 44 mins ago
-
UK says Hong Kong offer upholds ‘freedom and autonomy’ - 47 mins ago
-
Poland: Protests against anti-abortion law continue in Warsaw - 50 mins ago
-
West Africa outbreak: COVID-19 variants fuel surge in cases - 53 mins ago
Chile: Tear gas, water cannons deployed amid protests on death anniv. of football fan
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Police used tear gas and deployed water cannons to disperse protesters who had gathered in Chile capital Santiago on Friday to observe the first anniversary of the death of a football fan who had died a year ago after being reportedly run over by a police van.
Protesters had gathered on Baquedano Square (also known as Plaza Italia) a year after a fan of Colo-Colo football team Jorge Mora was killed after leaving a football stadium on January 28, 2020.
#Chile #Santiago #ColoColo #FootballFan #JorgeMora #SantiagoProtests #TearGas #WaterCannons
Video ID: 20210130-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210130-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly