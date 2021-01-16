Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 25,000 people in Valparaiso and Quilpue on Friday, due to forest fires that have been raging through the region.

Footage filmed in Quilpue, Valparaiso region, shows the sky with an intense orange colour due to the flames, as well as the smoke and dust caused by the fire.

Police, firefighters, army and emergency services were deployed in the area in an attempt to contain the flames and help in evacuation efforts.

According to the reports available so far, no fatalities have been registered, but several buildings were ravaged by the fire.

Authorities believe the fire was intentional.

