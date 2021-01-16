-
Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso - 4 hours ago
-
Honduras/Guatemala: Thousands of migrants break police cordon, crossing into Guatemala - 4 hours ago
-
Ugandan President Museveni wins sixth term as vote rigging alleged - 4 hours ago
-
Uganda’s Museveni declared winner of presidential election - 4 hours ago
-
Record US gun sales: 17 million firearms bought in 2020 - 6 hours ago
-
US health secretary Alex Azar tells Trump he is resigning - 6 hours ago
-
Germany: Refugee reception facility to be converted into jail for COVID quarantine-breakers - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil’s air force transports emergency oxygen supplies to Manaus - 6 hours ago
-
Things You Wouldn’t Hear On A Cooking Show | Mock The Week – BBC - 6 hours ago
-
Armin Laschet elected head of Merkel’s CDU party | DW News - 6 hours ago
Chile: Thousands evacuated due to forest fires in Valparaiso
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Authorities ordered the immediate evacuation of 25,000 people in Valparaiso and Quilpue on Friday, due to forest fires that have been raging through the region.
Footage filmed in Quilpue, Valparaiso region, shows the sky with an intense orange colour due to the flames, as well as the smoke and dust caused by the fire.
Police, firefighters, army and emergency services were deployed in the area in an attempt to contain the flames and help in evacuation efforts.
According to the reports available so far, no fatalities have been registered, but several buildings were ravaged by the fire.
Authorities believe the fire was intentional.
Video ID: 20210116-013
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210116-013
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly