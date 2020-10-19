Share
Chileans clang pots, rally in Santiago to mark anniversary of 2019 protests

53 mins ago

Tens of thousands of #Chileans gathered in the central square of the capital, #Santiago, on Sunday, clanging pots, cheering and chanting to mark the one-year anniversary of mass #protests over inequality that left more than 30 dead and thousands injured.

